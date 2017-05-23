Gaeddu College triumphs in football

May 23, 2017

The Gaeddu College of Business Studies won the first-ever special reserve police force open football tournament which was held Sunday at Tashi Gatshel in Chhukha.

They defeated the special reserve police force team A with 5-1 goals. The winners took home a cash prize of Nu 50,000 and a trophy.

Ten teams competed in over month long tournament. It’s objective was to foster relationship between police and the public. Henceforth, it will be an annual sports affair.