NC raises concerns over loss of traditional architecture

May 23, 2017

The National Council (NC) said many houses and buildings are being constructed with modern architectural designs. Fearing this could lead to a decline in the country’s age-old traditional Bhutanese architecture, it proposed recommendations to reverse the trend yesterday.

A key recommendation is the incorporation of traditional architectural design as course material for the students of Jigme Namgyel Polytechnic and the College of Science and Technology.

“Chhumey VTI hires local carpenters to teach traditional architecture,” said Bumthang MP Nima. “From what we’ve heard, a group of students from College of Science and Technology came to Chhumey and showed interest in learning traditional architecture.”

Dr. Sonam Kinga, the NC chairperson, said Bhutan is hiring more and more construction workers from across the border.

“While they do not have wood carving knowledge and skills, they know how to build with cement,” he said. “So despite not having been able to pass on the art of wood carving, we might end up having to learn how to make Bhutanese architecture out of cement from the outsiders.”

Research carried out by the National Council’s Social and Cultural Affairs Committee found a lack of awareness of Bhutanese architecture guidelines, the only regulations that support the preservation and promotion of Bhutanese architectural designs.

“Relevant officials including engineers and cultural officers are not very clear about what’s in the guidelines,” said Sarpang MP Dhan Bdr. Monger.

The research also concluded that most current construction, especially in urban areas, incorporates modern architectural designs. For instance, committee members said four to five hundred buildings are constructed every year in Thimphu alone. They are all built in modern style.

The committee members cited examples of government institutes and infrastructure that have not been constructed according to Bhutan’s architecture guidelines.

The Social and Cultural Affairs Committee also presented various recommendations on the preservation of performing arts, language and social etiquette.