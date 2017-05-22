Roadside parking restricted to core Thimphu town

May 22, 2017

The Thimphu Thromde, in collaboration with the traffic police, had decided to restrict vehicles to be parked along the roadsides in the entire Thimphu Thromde beginning May 1.

However, now the restriction will be applicable only within the core of Thimphu city, which includes the following streets: Norzin Lam, Chang Lam, Gongdzim Lam, and Phendey Lam.

This was decided to give residential owners time to construct parking spaces on their private land.

“Once the rule of parking restrictions along the road in the core town area gains momentum,” said Thimphu Mayor Kinlay Dorjee, “we will implement the rule in other locations, maybe Olakha or ring road in Changzamtog, where people just park cars on both sides of the motorway without respecting the others’ right to pass freely.”

The Thrompon also spelled out that it is high time building owners realise the necessity of having their own private parking spaces. However, he added, parking along roadsides will not be a major issue in areas where old houses are located. This is because the routes are mostly primary and secondary roads where fewer residents live.

“For roads that are not in core town areas, there are houses that have been built a long time back,” said a Thimphu Traffic Division official, Major Yeshay T Phuntsho. “They don’t have residential parking, so we are giving them time.”

However, he stressed that actions will be taken if the building owners don’t provide their own parking spaces. A deadline is yet to be announced.

The move was initiated after some homeowners were found not adhering to the Thromde’s rule of keeping enough residential parking space available to their tenants.