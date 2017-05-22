Bhutan to host first-ever international financial inclusion summit

May 22, 2017

Bhutan will host the first-ever International Financial Inclusion Summit beginning Wednesday.



The three-day summit will be held in Thimphu as an inaugural event of the Bhutan Economic Forum for Innovative Transformation (BEFIT).

Around 400 international participants will attend the summit. International experts will also be on hand to share their expertise and experience from a financial perspective.

BEFIT was conceived to realise His Majesty’s vision of accompanying the successful democratic transition with successful economic transformation.

Dasho Penjore, the Governor of the Royal Monetary Authority, said BEFIT’s aim is to ensure that the country’s economic development projects and policies under all five-year plans remain unchanged, irrespective of which parties form the government.

“Our first conference will focus on making everyone aware of the financial service,” Dasho Penjore added. “BEFIT is expected to be held once every two years so that they can actively take part in the development of our economy.”