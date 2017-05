Last batch of community leaders attend mediation training

May 22, 2017

Gups of 11 dzongkhags are undergoing a week-long Mediation Skills and Techniques training in Bumthang beginning today.

With the current batch, the Bhutan National Law Institute will complete providing the Nangkha Nangdrik training to all Local Government leaders at the gewog level. The training was initiated in 2012.