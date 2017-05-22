Timely completion of Gelegphu hospital expected

May 22, 2017

The health ministry is aiming to complete construction of the Gelegphu Central Regional Referral Hospital on schedule. That means the works must wrap up by September.

Construction started in 2013 and over three-quarters of the work is complete. According to project manager Jampel Dorji, workers are speeding up remaining assignments such as the installation of medical equipment, internal heating and cooling systems, and ventilators.

The project manager added that additional workers, materials and funds will be provided to complete the construction.

If construction of the 150-bed hospital is completed by September and becomes operational soon afterward, it would have all the health facilities that the existing hospital lacks.

Quality health services for people in Gelegphu and nearby districts will thus be improved.

“Once we shift out to the new hospital, I think most of the issues we face due to structural problems can be addressed,”said Tshering Penjor, Administrative Officer of the Gelegphu Central Regional Referral Hospital.

“This is because going by the numbers of doctors and capacities that we have today, we are supposed to have more in the new hospital.”

The government of India is funding the construction of the new hospital for Nu 620 M. It is being built next to the present hospital.