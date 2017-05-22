A book to commemorate Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother’s 87th birthday launched

May 22, 2017

To mark Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choeden Wangchuck’s 87th birthday, a book titled “The Heart of Sacred Kingdom, Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choeden Wangchuck: A Lifetime of Service to the People and Kingdom of Bhutan” was launched yesterday.

Her Majesty was born on May 21, 1930.

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother, Their Majesties the Queen Mothers and Their Royal Highnesses the Princes and Princesses graced the occasion.

The Prime Minister, the Lopens of the Central Monastic Body, and senior government officials were also present at the event

The book will be available in bookstores in Thimphu and Paro.

Copies of the book will also be donated to school libraries across the country.