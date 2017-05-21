Drukjeygang farmers anticipate bountiful harvest

Farmers of Drukjeygang Gewog in Dagana are expecting a bountiful harvest this time with the installation of an electric fence.

The 3.5-kilometre electric fence is specially designed to prevent crops from marauding monkeys.

Every year farmers loose around 70 percent of their crops to the monkeys.

Locals grow orange, banana, cardamom and vegetables as their main source of cash income. But they say wild animals leave very little for them to harvest.

“Earlier one person has to stay and guard the crops. If not, we will only get to harvest around 30 to 40 percent of the crop. The remaining is lost to the monkeys,” says Nado from Thangna village under Drukjeygang.

Gewog officials, for the first time installed fences with 10 cables to stop Golden Langurs and Monkeys invading crops. Six cabled electric fence proved ineffective for monkeys and Langurs, which mostly damage the crops.

The electric fence benefits 70 households.

Similar fences have also been installed in four other villages. Works to install a 4-kilometre fence is currently underway for Pangserpo village.