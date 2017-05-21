Paro receives second batch of power tillers

May 21 2017

Paro Dzongkhag received 10 more power tillers along with 200 litres of fuel from the government. The fuel distribution, first of its kind will be provided to all the Gewogs in the country.

Agriculture Minister, Yeshey Dorji today handed over the power tillers and the fuel to the 10 Gewogs which is expected to ease the implementation of farm mechanization activities.

Farm Machinery Corporation or FMC’s Chief Executive Officer, Karma Thinley said, distribution of fuel is expected to reduce the work load of agriculture extension officers with the onset of the peak farming season in the Dzongkhag.

The fuel is supplied based on the recommendation of Dzongkhag and Gewog Agriculture officials involved in the execution of the Gewog hiring services.

It is one of the strategies developed by the FMC for the improvement of the hiring services.