Langthil farmers grieve as marauding Langurs invade crops

May 21 2017

More than anything else, Golden Langur has become a nuisance to farmers of Langthil Gewog in Trongsa, in recent years.

The Langurs started encroaching human settlements, destroying everything that farmers cultivate.

Farmers maintain that Langurs, which are found along the Mangdichhu basin, never used to invade crops and vegetables in the past.

“In the past, we see them around, but never came near the human settlement,” says Phub Zam, a resident.

Elderly farmers said they have never seen Langurs on the ground, during their childhood days. But now the same animal has become more destructive in the locality.

“Previously they never do any harm. Now they eat our oranges. It has been about three to four years since they started creating problem,” shared Tshering Chuki.

Although no one knows why the Langurs changed their behaviour, farmers fear they might become an uncontrollable pest in the future.

Besides destroying fruits and vegetables that are ripened, locals claim the Langurs even started eating chillies.

“It has been about five years now since they started eating chilli also.”

And chasing them is next to impossible.

“When we try to chase the Langurs, the only one, which gets hit, runs away. But the rest continue to stay. Other common monkeys run away when we chase them. So it is difficult to chase away the Langurs,” said Tshewangla, another resident.

Using electric fence has also proved ineffective.