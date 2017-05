Goshing Gup detained for alleged corrupt practices

May 21 2017

Goshing Gup in Zhemgang is currently under police custody for alleged corruption practices.

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) detained the Gup on May 18 and is currently investigating the case.

Sources said the Gup is allegedly involved in corrupt practices while constructing a farm road in the Gewog.

He is the present Chairperson of Zhemgang Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

ACC declined to comment on the issue.