3 new farm shops open in Samtse

May 21 2017

Three new farm shops were opened at Tendruk, Namgyalchhoeling and Ugyentse Gewogs in Samtse, yesterday.

Information and Communications Minister, D.N. Dhungyel graced the opening of the farm shops, constructed with over half a million ngultrum.

Seven of the fifteen Gewogs in Samtse now has a farm shop each. Farm shops are expected to enhance access to RNR services including market information and serve as market outlets.

As of now, there are 119 Gewogs in the country that has farm shops.

The minister also inaugurated a 2.2-kilometer Chunpathang irrigation channel at Ugyentse Gewog.