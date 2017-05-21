First ever seminar to empower future engineers and architects

May 21 2017

To improve quality infrastructure in the country, the first ever seminar on Construction Industry-Inspiring Through Practice was conducted at the College of Science and Technology in Phuentshogling, Friday.

The seminar was aimed to nurture and empower the future engineers and architects. It also helped students to link field works with their academic learning. Over a hundred civil engineering students participated in the event.

Construction Development Corporation Limited in collaboration with the college organized the event.