HH Je Khenpo consecrates Lhakhang in Dagana

May 20 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the new Sonamchokorling Lhakhang at Kazhithang Village under Karna Gewog in Dagana, yesterday.

The proprietor of SD Silicon Factory in Samdrup Jongkhar, Sonam Dukpa constructed the Lhakhang for the benefit of the local people and the sentient beings.

It was also in memory of his late family members.

The Lhakhang will benefit five villages in the gewog and has been handed over to the Zhung Dratshang.

People who gathered for the consecration received Tshe-Wang from His Holiness the Je Khenpo. A new Guru Thongdrom was also unfurled during the event.