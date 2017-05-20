47 apprehended for suspected drug cases

May 20 2017

Police in the capital detained some 47 individuals for alleged involvement in various drug related cases, this month alone.

However, upon verification, 35 of them were found to have abused drugs and were handed over to Bhutan Narcotic Control Authority for rehab treatment.

The remaining 12(including two women) suspects will remain in detention since they were alleged to have involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects are aged between 17-33 years. Police authorities said to discourage juveniles to abuse drugs and commit drug related offences, sensitisation programmes are being held in various schools in Thimphu.