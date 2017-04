Fire guts community lhakhang in Zhemgang

Apr 12 2017

A community lhakhang in Zhemgang has been razed to the ground by a fire. The lhakhang, named Kibulungsi, belonged to Dungbi village under Trong Gewog.

The fire broke out around 8:30 pm yesterday. It is not clear what caused the fire. The community has not been able to save any nangtens or relics.

The lhakhang was built in 2005.