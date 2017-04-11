Doksum town house design change plea rejected

Apr 11 2017

The plot owners of new Doksum town who requested the prime minister last month to reconsider the housing design approved for the town have been left disappointed after the government rejected their plea.

The Ministry of Works and Human Settlement said the two storied housing design cannot be changed as it was drawn carefully keeping in mind the landscape of the new town area.

There are 40 commercial and 150 residential plot owners in Doksum town. The plot owners, both residential and commercial, have not been happy with the design and have been seeking to change it.

They would like to be permitted to build a godown or warehouse behind the shops. “All the commercial plot owners say a warehouse is a must. If we are allowed to build a warehouse, we are ready to begin the constructions,” said Ugyen Dorji.

Plot owners were hoping the government would approve their plea for a change in the design enabling them to begin the constructions works immediately. All their hopes have been dashed now and they are not so sure what to do next.

“We know we have no other option but if we go with the design, we are sure it will not benefit us much,” said Dendrup.

It’s been more than three years now since Doksum town relocated to the new township but there has been no tangible progress so far. Meeting the plot owners recently during his visit to Trashi Yangtse, Lyonchhen urged plot owners to begin the constructions at the earliest.

He shared about numerous business opportunities awaiting them with the coming up of the Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited. Lyonchhen told them that by the end of this year, the 600 megawatt hydro project would need to rent around 200 housing units.

“The project has been instructed not to construct housing on their own for the benefit of the people in new Doksum town,” said the prime minister.