Bhutanese actors stage skit on Jetsun Milarepa’s life

Apr 11 2017

A skit about the life of Jetsun Milarepa, a deeply revered Tibetan saint, was staged in Thimphu yesterday. It was to acknowledge the supporters and to raise fund for the completion of the 10 storied “Serkha Guru Chutho” in Ramitey, Phuentshogling.

The skit was organised by Sangay Minjurling Foundation, which is overseeing the construction of the Serkha Guru Chutho. Her Majesty the Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck and Their Royal Highnesses the Princes and Princesses graced the event.

The magnificent structure being constructed atop a hill in Ramitey is a replica of the Serkha Guthog Lhakhang in Tibet built by Jetsun Milarepa.

Lama Yeshi Wangchuk, the Vice Chairman of Sangay Minjurling Foundation said the skit is also being shown to raise awareness about the project and to familiarise people with the life story of Jetsun Milarepa

The construction of the Serkha Guru Chutho is estimated to cost about Nu 700 million. The works began in 2013 following the ground breaking ceremony in 2011. The lhakhang is expected to be ready by 2020.