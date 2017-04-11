EU commits 3M Euros for public financial management reforms

Apr 11 2017

The European Union today signed an agreement with the World Bank to join the Public Financial Management Multi Donor Fund (PFM-MDF) and to contribute 3 million euros to Bhutan over the next three years.

The PFM-MDF, administered by the World Bank, will support the Bhutanese government to implement reforms to strengthen public financial Management (PFM), with the objective to strengthen the impact and accountability of public resources.

Signing the agreement, Johann Hesse, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union for Bhutan said “strengthening public financial management is a cross cutting theme that will have a positive impact on all projects and schemes in the country, irrespective of their funding source”.

The World Bank’s Resident Representative for Bhutan, Yoichiro Ishihara, said “PFM-MDF will spearhead Bhutan’s PFM Reform Agenda by bringing all stakeholders together”.