Vehicle accident in Martshala kills one

Apr 11 2017

A man aged 20, was killed on the spot when the truck he was traveling in veered some 80 metres off the highway.

The accident took place in Martshala Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar, at around 4 PM, yesterday. Apart from the deceased, the truck driver and three other passengers were injured. They are currently being treated at the Samdrup Jongkhar hospital.

Sources say overspending could have led to the accident but police are yet to ascertain it.