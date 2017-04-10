Road at Tashiling opens to vehicular traffic

Apr 10 2017

(Update): After three consecutive days, the road block at Tashiling near Tsheringma Drupchu in Trongsa has been cleared, this evening.

The road has been opened for vehicular traffic at around 6 PM, today. Following that, hundreds of vehicles which were stranded at the block site have been able to make smooth passage.

However, road officials are advising travelers to travel with caution. Road at Tashiling was blocked on Friday night, after heavy landslide triggered huge boulders.