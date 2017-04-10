Damphu LSS’s litter-free move on the road to success

With the catchphrase of “My waste My responsibility,” Damphu Lower Secondary School is effectively managing trashes in their school compound.

The school management has discouraged students to bring packaged edible items to schools. Instead they have recommended students to eat home-made meals during lunch breaks.

The move has brought noticeable changes in waste management in the school.

“It results in producing less waste. It also makes my job even easier while segregating them,” said the Waste Management Captain, Ugyen Thingh Tamang.

In a bid to keep the school free of litter, its management has instituted several other pogrammes such as declaring first Saturday of every month as the cleaning day. Furthermore, recyclable wastes such as pet bottles, jerry cans, and worn out vehicle tyres are used in beautifying the school campus.

“By doing such initiatives, we have somehow managed to impart good values to children. We hope, as they age, they become more responsible in managing waste,” said the Vice Principal of Damphu Lower Secondary School, Madhu Lal.

Meanwhile other degradable wastes are disposed when the municipal trash vehicle comes to school.

Damphu LSS has over 1000 students with 48 teaching staff.