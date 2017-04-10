Re-launch of Duenchhukha Bridge commences

The re-launching works of bridge in Duenchhukha Gewog in Dorokha Dungkhag in Samtse began on Friday. Villagers in the gewog are delighted to see such progress in terms of connectivity.

Following the collapse of the bridge last year, villagers said they had gone through innumerable problems.

“It gets dark by the time we reach home as we hardly get vehicle from the other side of the bridge due to bad road condition,” said a villager, Bhim Bahadur Chhetri.

A few other villagers said in absence of the bridge, schools in the gewog have also been affected badly.

“The boarding students studying in the school of Duenchhukha are suffering without bridge. Their rations do not reach the school on time especially during monsoon. Similarly, the text books cannot be rendered on time,” said one of the villagers, Bhimnath Adhikari.

For the successful re-launch of the bridge, people of Duenchhukha Gewog and other two gewogs under Dorokha Dungkhag conducted rituals at the site. It was also meant for those eight workers who died when the bridge collapsed last year.

Department of Roads (DoR) said delay in procuring materials from India hindered them to rebuild the bridge at the soonest. A private company named Rama Engineering is carrying out the re-launching works and expects to complete it within the next 40 days. The company had also constructed the previous bridge.

“In terms of bridge construction, the technique I used last time was similar to the ones being followed at British. I was surprised; the technique was a failure here as the bridge fell down. But this time I will not give any opportunity for such accidents,” said the Project Engineer of Rama Engineering, Amit.

DoR officials also said they are leaving no stones unturned to construct a durable bridge.

“This time we are going to put up an extra effort. We are going to use as many resources as possible and follow different techniques of building bridges. Hopefully people of Denchukha will not suffer the monsoon this time,” said the Project Manager of DoR office in Samtse, D.P.Subba.

Once built, Duenchhukha Bridge will play a pivotal connectivity for over 400 households in Duenchhukha Gewog.