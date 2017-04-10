His Holiness appoints Lhuentse Lam Neten and Weringla Lam

Apr 10 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo appointed 41-year-old Lam Nawang Sithup from Lhuentse as the Dzongkhag’s Lam Neten.

Prior to his appointment, Lam Nawang Sithup served as the Lam of Singye Dzong.



Lam Nawang completed his master’s degree from Tango University of Buddhist Studies in Thimphu.

His Holiness also appointed 40-year-old Lam Ugyen Tenzin from Tshakaling as the new Lam of Weringla Dungkhag in Monggar.

Before his appointment, Lam Ugyen served as the Lam of Gyalphug Drubdhey in Monggar. He has a master degree from Tango University.