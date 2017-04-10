Sinchula PS students struggle with accommodation shortage

Sinchula Primary School under Darla Gewog in Chhukha Dzongkhag is plagued with acute shortage of accommodation for the students.

The boy’s hostel, which suffered damages by earthquake in 2011, was dismantled for construction.

And it has been about two months since the boys are temporarily housed in crammed classroom.

But the problem will not be for long.

The two-storied hostel construction is expected to complete before the next academic session starts.

“Currently two students have to sleep in one bed. There are chances of spreading communicable diseases. Once this double storied hostel completes, every student will get a bed each,” said the school’s principal, Dawa Phuntsho.

The new boy’s hostel will have 64 beds. It is being constructed from Nu 10 million, funded by the Royal Government. A Principal’s quarter will also be constructed from the fund.

The old hostel was built in 1990.

The school has over 200 students. Over half of the students stay as a boarder.

Built in 1960, Sinchula Primary School is the oldest school in the Dzongkhag.