Villagers of Saling receives domestic LPG cylinders

Apr 10 2017

Ninety households of Saling Gewog in Monggar received domestic LPG cylinders as part of Economic Affairs Ministry’s scheme to distribute LPG cylinders to rural households who do not have one. The Gewog has 373 households.

National Assembly Speaker, Jigme Zangpo inaugurated the supply of domestic LPG cylinders, in Monggar, yesterday.

This is the first ever distribution of LPG cylinders in Monggar Dzongkhag.

Regional Trade officials briefed the recipients on safety and precautionary measures while using LPG cylinders.

Locals are happy to receive the cooking gas and said they will have so many positive implications.

“We are very grateful to the government for giving us LPG cylinders. It is helpful in maintaining cleanliness,” said Saling Gup, Choni Tenzin.

According Saling Tshogpa, Kinley, use of LPG will help conserve the environment by reducing firewood consumption.

Meanwhile in the coming days, the Regional Trade office will also distribute LPG cylinders to Drepung and Jurmey Gewogs.

The scheme was started two-month ago in three Dzongkhags of Lhuentse, Zhemgang and Samtse in the first phase, based on socio-economic status. It is now being extended to other dzongkhags, in phase manner, beginning last month.