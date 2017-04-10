Gosarling’s villagers sulk over the maintenance of the farm road

Villagers of three chiwogs under Gosarling Gewog in Tsirang are disappointed with the how the maintenance works of their 5.5 kilometres farm road have shaped up.

The farm road interconnects three chiwogs namely: Dzamlingthang Chiwog, Phuensoomgang Chiwog, and Pemathang Gewog.

Four contractors from the aforementioned chiwogs took up the maintenance works of the farm road under the community contract, three months ago. On Friday (April 7), locals of the three chiwogs examined the road and knew that contractors have not followed the engineer’s directions. Friday was the day for contractors to handover their completed work to the dzongkhag engineering sector.

“Quality wise, I think it is okay. We understand there are limited budget but the contractors did not follow the Dzongkhag engineer’s instructions in terms of maintenance works. I assume there were some communication gap between the contractors and the officials,” said a man residing in Phuensoomgang Chiwog, Karma Yoeser.

Others also said the final touch up of the road was not done appropriately.

“There is no plan for soling the entire stretch of the road. They were asked to put river gravels. But today, when we saw it with our bare eyes, most parts of road have undergone soling and river gravels which are must to make the road smooth and even have not been spread over the road,” said another local in Dzamlingthang Chiwog, Tshering.

However, contractors do not concur with the villagers’ viewpoints. They justified that they have repaired the farm road that will benefit all.

“We are supposed to cover the potholes with river gravels and maintain the drainage properly. We did our best. We arranged the stones and covered it with soil, making it stable. But some are not happy, they were accusing us of using only soil to fill the potholes,” said one of the contractors, Pema Yangden.

However, the dzongkhag engineering sector has asked the four contractors to redo the final phase of the road renovation. Dzongkhag engineers said the entire maintenance works had cost around Nu 700,000 and under the community contract, any infrastructure development contracts worth below Nu 1.5 M are awarded to the villagers. But procedures for bidding for contracts are done in line with the country’s laws.

Community contract was launched in Tsirang in 2011.