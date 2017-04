Namcha United wins Khuru tournament in SJ

Apr 10 2017

Namcha United won the finals of the Khuru tournament in Samdrup Jongkhar yesterday. The team defeated Japhu United.

Fourteen teams participated in the tournament organised by Druk Tserig Gongphel Detshen.

The tournament was organised to promote the traditional game.

Similar tournament will also be organised in all the 20 dzongkhags.