Queen Mother interacts with students and teachers in SJ

Apr 10 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck interacted with over 500 students and teachers in Samdrup Jongkhar, today.

Her Majesty talked about youth related issues such as substance abuse, reproductive health, HIV/AIDS and other social issues.

Her Majesty granted Nu 50,000 to Samdrup Jongkhar Middle Secondary School and gifted books to 27 schools in the Dzongkhag.

Yesterday, Her Majesty met with the public and civil servants of Samdrup Jongkhar in Dewathang.

Her Majesty the Queen mother is in Samdrup Jongkhar on a high level nationwide advocacy programme to build awareness on priority health and social issues.