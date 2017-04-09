Study tour ‘worthwhile’, say farmers

Apr 9 2017

As much tiresome as travelling could be, it also is an opportunity to explore new places and learn new life lessons.

This is very much true when you travel all the way from Haa to Bumthang, a 350-kilometre journey, all the while learning and experiencing new things.

A group of thirteen men and women from Haa, who are on an agricultural tour in Bumthang shares a similar story.

The farmers and youngsters from Bjee Gewog in Haa have been travelling for the last 12 days visiting agriculture centers, farms and gardens.

As they stopover at the Bee Keeper’s Cooperative of Bhutan, in Bumthang, they watch with enthusiasm as an experienced beekeeper show them around.

“Bumthang and Haa have similar climatic conditions and landscape. So, beekeeping is favorable in both the places. Moreover there are no insects and birds that harm bee hives. I think they can earn a lot through beekeeping,” said Sonam Rinchen, the cooperative’s board member.

Most of them are inspired with how good a source of income beekeeping can be.

“I think, the cooperative is a great initiative. It can generate employment opportunities for youths. We just learnt how feasible beekeeping is at Haa. So we are thinking about starting a cooperative when we get back home,” said Sangay Penjor.

Another farmer, Gomchen said, “It has been a good trip so far but the bee keeping experience is the highlight of this tour for me. I wish I can start a beekeeping farm but now I am too old to do it. I will ask if my children want to take it up.”

This is the final part of their 15-day tour.

A journey filled with fun and memories, they are heading back home with an intention to become the first beekeepers of Haa.