Passenger buses and taxis sensitised on waste management

Apr 9 2017

The Royal Botanical Park at Lampelri in Thimphu, started advocacy and sensitisation programme on wastage management, starting today.

As part of the initiative, passenger buses and taxis were stopped at appropriate locations to deliver talks on importance of managing waste responsibly.

This is being done to educate and create awareness on waste management and create safe, clean and healthy environment.

The programme will continue for a month followed by imposing fines as per the rules.