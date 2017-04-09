Road at Tashiling still closed to traffic

Apr 9 2017

(Update): The road block at Tashiling near Tsheringma Drupchu in Trongsa still could not be cleared.

The block occurred on the night of April 7 after heavy landslide brought down huge boulders blocking about 100 metres of the road stretch.

Hundreds of vehicles travelling towards the east are stranded in the area.

The contractor executing the clearing works said, they could not crush the rock even after blasting for five times, this afternoon.

But he said, by tomorrow morning, they will be able determine how many days it will take to clear the road after measuring the size of the rock.

People are however cautioned not to travel via this route until further notice.