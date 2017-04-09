Forest fire in Trashigang rages on

A forest fire, which started this morning from below Trashigang Dzong, continues to rage on.

Over two hundred acres of Chirpine vegetation were destroyed so far.

Forestry officials suspect the fire to have ignited from electric short circuit.

Dzongkhag officials, police from Trashigang and Trashi Yangtse, locals and forestry officials are battling the fire.

Our reporter in Trashigang says the fire which was spreading towards the Dzong was contained. However, the fire is now spreading towards Reju side.

Strong wind and steep terrain is hampering the fire fighting efforts.