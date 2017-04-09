First ever road safety course for armed force drivers

The Road Safety and Transport Authority conducted the first ever road safety and discipline course for armed force drivers in the capital, today.

Sixty drivers and a Motor and Transport officer from Royal Body Guards took part in the day-long course.

The course is to familiarise the armed force drivers with the updated version of road safety and transport authority’s regulations 1999.

They were also taught how to keep the vehicles running at its best with routine maintenance and inspections.

Similar courses will be conducted for the remaining armed force drivers in future.