U-19 Badminton Championship ends

Apr 9 2017

The three-day under-19 National Badminton Championship ended today in the capital.

Along with certificates, the winners were also awarded a cash prize of Nu 15,000 and Nu 10,000 respectively.

The championship is organised annually to select talented junior national players and to promote the game.

A total of 30 students from six Dzongkhags participated in the competition.