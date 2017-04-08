Thimphu Thromde to remove parking space along Norzin Lam

Apr 8 2017

Thimphu Thromde is planning to do away with the parking space along the Norzin Lam, to ease traffic congestion. Vehicles will then be allowed to park only for about 15 minutes with their parking lights on.

The decision comes after some of the shopkeepers appealed the Thromde office to come up with the initiative.

“There are around 230 parking and the shopkeepers are requesting to do away with the parking areas. After that they are requesting to continue with one vehicular movement and allow the vehicles to be parked for around 10 to 15 minutes by the roadside. Some park their vehicles for the whole day making the road very compact. Therefore we will do away with all the parking spaces along the road,” said Thimphu Thrompon, Kinlay Dorjee.

Norzin Lam is one of the most crowded roads in the capital. And vehicles parked along the road add up to the problem.

Some park their vehicles for the entire day, causing inconvenience to the shopkeepers.

“Some of my friends say they never get parking in front of my shop and have to go around several times. So they have to go to other shops. So like what Thromde has said, if one vehicular movement with certain time limit for roadside parking is practiced, it is going to be useful,” said a shopkeeper, Namgay.

However the time limit, they say, is insufficient. “I feel that 15 minutes is too less. If they could extend the time between 30 minutes to one hour, it will really benefit us.”

Some Shopkeepers feel that their business will be affected with the new rule.

“If Thromde do away with all the parking spaces, it will greatly affect our business. I feel that if the parking spaces are kept as it is, it will benefit us and the government can also earn revenue from the parking fees,” shared Rigyal, a shopkeeper.

The plan, will however be executed, once the construction of two multi storied parking in the city is complete by mid this year.