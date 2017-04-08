Massive boulder blocks highway at Tashiling

Apr 8 2017

A huge boulder, brought down by a landslide at Tashiling along Trongsa-Wangdue highway, has blocked about 100 metres of the road stretch.

The landslide occurred at around 11 PM yesterday.

Department of Roads officials said they might take few more days to completely clear the road. Officials said they have to crush the boulder with control, as there are settlements below the slide area.

The contractor, executing the widening works at the site said, they will not be able to work during the night owing to the risk.

Passenger buses plying towards Thimphu from the east were diverted via Gelegphu this morning. Several other light vehicles also went from Gelegphu.