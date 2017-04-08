BDBL employee detained for alleged forgery

Apr 8 2017

A 28-year-old employee of Bhutan Development Bank Limited in Wamrong, Trashigang was detained last month for alleged forgery.

The female employee allegedly forged and misused client’s savings, amounting to more than six hundred thousand ngultrum.

BDBL reported the case to police after the client’s complaint. It was found that the alleged employee had misused the money.

She also confessed to the police.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of Attorney General.