ePIS to be implemented in all hospitals, if successful

Apr 8 2017

By next year, electronic Patient Information System or ePIS will be implemented in all hospitals and Basic Health Units across the country.

The system will record information of a patient which can be accessed by a doctor in any part of the country.

Today, a patient is issued a prescription every time they visit the hospital. This, health officials say is not just inconvenient but also hampers in keeping proper record of a patient’s medical history.

Besides systematic record maintenance, the system is expected to reduce the use of prescription papers.

“It is quite expensive and also, people do not take care of it. We come across patients carrying a bundle of past medical records which is embarrassing. Those educated take proper care of their prescriptions but for those from rural places, it is difficult and not all maintain it,” said the Chief Programme Officer of Department of Medical Services, Jamtsho.

The system will also help foster accountability among those providing health services.

“Whoever treats the patient must be careful while providing medication since the system will record everything.”

The ePIS is currently being implemented in Paro hospital from this month. If successful, it will be tried in hospitals of Bumthang, Wangdue and Trashi Yangtse as well.

However, internet connectivity and lack of trained ICT official is a challenge.

“We are working closely with the Information and Communications ministry in ensuring its stability. ICT officials need to be trained on configuration and customization of the information that is applicable for ePIS.”

The ePIS project was initiated by Health Ministry in collaboration with World Health Organization.