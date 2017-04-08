20,000 Bhutanese suffer from depression: WHO

Apr 8 2017

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 20,000 Bhutanese suffer from depression, today.

However, medical statistics show only 1000 people are actually undergoing treatment. This was highlighted as the country observed the World Health Day, yesterday.

Health officials say it is difficult to diagnose a case of depression because there is no adequate awareness on it. Also, those suffering from depression do not come forward to seek medical interventions due to social stigma attached.

“Our population has very little knowledge about depression and secondly there is lot of stigma related to mental disorder in Bhutan. People feel ashamed to come to the hospital to seek treatment. Superstitions and beliefs are other causes of mental disorders. But people prefer to go and seek treatment from traditional healers and lamas rather than visiting hospital,” said a Senior Psychiatrist of the National Referral hospital, Dr. Chencho Dorji.

People having depression normally suffer from loss of energy, change in appetite, sleeping more or less, anxiety and thoughts of self-harm among others.

But this illness, health officials say, can be treated. Apart from seeking professional health, one can overcome depression by opening up to people he/she trusts and feels free to talk about one’s problem.

“I think only about 5 percent of our people with depressions are actually taking treatment. So, this is the big concern because suicides happen due to depression. And 90% of suicides, if we have carefully examined them, there would have treatable mental disorder mainly depression,” added Dr. Chencho Dorji.

This year, the World Health Day was observed with the theme – Depression, Lets Talk – because depression is one of the leading causes of ill health and disability in the world and depression related cases are increasing, every year. According to WHO more than 300 million people are now living with depression worldwide.