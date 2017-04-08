Community radios face sustainability challenges

Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges confronting the community radio stations in the country. The issue was highlighted during the workshop in the capital, recently.

Radio presenters of Samtse, Pema Gatshel, and Sarpang said community radios are playing vital role in disseminating information and awareness to the public. They added radio stations had completely replaced the role of Chipoens or messengers in the communities.

However, they shared keeping radio stations up and running for all times to come is a daunting task.

“For those of us who volunteer at the radio stations, there is no salary. That’s why only few are interested to work. Without money, many who have volunteered had also quit the station. This is a big concern in terms of the sustainability of the stations,” said Radio Presenter of Edi Community Radio in Sarpang, Tendi Lhamo.

Other radio jockeys said without salary, not many volunteer to work unless they are passionately eager to become radio jockeys.

“Without any money, it is very difficult for us to function independently. Without funds, people aren’t keen to take up such profession. So there aren’t many volunteers,” said a representative from Lhop Community Radio in Samtse, Tashi Tenzin.

Lack of funds, not only affects the sustainable functioning of radio stations but also the quality of programmes.

“It is difficult to make good programmes since we hardly get money to tour around the places,” said an employee of Khothagpa Community Radio in Pema Gatshel, Ugyen Wangchuk.

Some radio presenters also shared that they had started charging minimal fees for announcement services to help fund their station.

Tarayana Foundation said the workshop will provide platform for the radio stations to discuss other similar challenges and look for possible solutions.

To provide further assistance they are also in the process of preparing a handbook for the community radios.