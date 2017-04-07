Police prosecutors attend Investigation and Prosecutorial Skills training

Forty five police prosecutors underwent Investigation and Prosecutorial Skills training in the capital.

Her Royal Highness, Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck graced the closing ceremony of the training, yesterday.

The four-day training was organised to highlight the basic prosecution techniques, identify best prosecution practises that build trust and enhance professionalism of the law enforcement personnel.

The police prosecutors were taught to perform duties in a fair, consistent and expeditious manner and at the same time respect and protect human dignity.

At the closing ceremony, Her Royal Highness said justice is the basic foundation of a democratic country and it is important to serve the nation with equal and fair justice.

During the training, participants also learned communication and advocacy skills and other investigation and prosecutorial skills.

The Bhutan National Legal Institute organised the third batch training in collaboration with the Royal Bhutan Police.