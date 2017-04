Monggar Moenlam Chhenmo concludes

Apr 7 2017

The six-day annual Moenlam Chhenmo in Monggar concluded today. His Holiness the Je Khenpo administered blessing for long life to over fifteen thousand devotees on the last day.

This is the fourth Moenlam Chhenmo conducted in Monggar.

Meanwhile, His Holiness also consecrated Raawang Yoed Neykhang which was constructed recently in Monggar.