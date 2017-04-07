Accident claims two lives

Two men, including driver died on the spot after a Bolero they were travelling in veered off the road near Wamrong in Trashigang.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 PM last night.

Another person who was injured is being treated at the Riserbu General hospital.

Including the driver, all three people from Moochhu village under Lumang Gewog in Trashigang were returning home after work at Wakhar.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.