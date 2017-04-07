Tingtibi gets a fuel station

Economic Affairs Minister Lekey Dorji inaugurated the much awaited fuel station at Tingtibi in Zhemgang, today.

The depot, with the storage capacity of about 20,000 litres of oil, was established by the Druk Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Besides petrol and diesel, the depot will also distribute LPG cooking gas, which is expected to benefit people in rural areas.

Economic Affairs Minister also handed over ten power tillers to eight Gewogs of Zhemgang.