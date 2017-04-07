Over 600 students take part in sports meet

Apr 7 2017

Around 600 students from nine Lower Secondary Schools under Sarpang Dzongkhag are taking part in a three-day B division Dzongkhag sports meet.

The event themed- Sports do not build character, they reveal it, began from today at Pelrithang Middle Secondary School.

Students are participating in various outdoor and indoor games.

The spots meet is basically to instill values and sportsmanship spirit among the youth. It is also to promote and develop games and sports in schools for physical, mental and social development and to identify and support potential athletes.

The best team will be selected to participate in the A division sports meet likely to take place later this year in Sarpang.

Higher Secondary Schools under Sarpang dzongkhag will compete during the A division sports meet.