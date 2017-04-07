Bhutan leapfrogs Nepal to claim 164th position in FIFA ranking

Apr 7 2017

Bhutan is now ranked 164th in the world in the latest FIFA ranking. It spiked 13 places up and leapfrogged Nepal, whose current ranking is 170th position.

Considered one of the weakest squads in the world, the move came at the back of the aggregate win against Bangladesh, last year.

However, Bhutan’s 14-nil loss to Oman, last month was not included in this month’s assessment. It will be taken into account in the ranking update, next month.