Land development takes place in Yangtse

Apr 6 2017

The land development programme was launched in Yangtse Gewog in Trashi Yangste, the first ever in the east.

Under the programme, small terraced fields are joined together, making it more convenient for farmers to use farm mechanised tools to enhance productivity. The programme is also meant to reduce drudgery of farming.

In Yangtse Gewog, fields are located on slops due to which farmers faced difficulty in farming. Till date, farmers have not been able to fully ultilise the power tillers due to small terrace fields.

“Earlier, farm works were done manually. But now, power tillers do all the work. However, we require spacious area for the tillers to take u-turns. But since the farms are small in size, it was challenging to use mechanised tools. Once the land is widened, it will be much easier to use tillers,” said a villager of Yangtse Gewog, Cheten Dhendup.

Cheten’s village mates are also looking forward to advance in agricultural works suing tillers, once the land development completes.

“The land development program will benefit us. Right now it is difficult to plough the small terraced fields with power tillers. After developing the land, people do not have to dig manually since power tillers can plough every part,” said another villager of Yangtse Gewog, Dema.

To start with, fifty acres of land in Rinchengang Village in Yangtse Gewog are being developed, this year. The Commercial Agriculture and Resilient Livelihoods Enhancement Programme in collaboration with the Agriculture Research Development Centre in Wengkhar in Monggar, and the District Agriculture Sector are developing the farm land, free of cost.

They are providing eight hours of free service to each household in a day. Famers however need to pay for any additional hours.

The initiative is being funded under the Gewog Development Grant. The land development programme is expected to be complete in a month when the paddy transplantation season begins.