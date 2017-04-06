Gomkora Tshechu wraps up

The three day annual Gomkora Tshechu in Trashi Yangtse ended with the unfurling of Guru Tshengye Thongdrel, today.

Thousands of people, decked in their best attires witnessed the colourful and most sacred Tshechu. Like tshechu festivals in other districts, this one too showcased various mask dances bearing historical and spiritual significance.

Gomkora Tshechu was instituted by Gyalse Tenzin Rabgay since time immemorial. It is one of the biggest crowd puller in the eastern region.