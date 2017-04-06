Towards strengthening Bhutan-Germany friendship

The Federal Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety of Germany, Dr. Barbara Anne Hendricks along with Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji planted about 130 tree saplings today.

The cherry, oak, dog wood and cypress saplings were planted at Kuneselphodrang nature park in the capital.

The event was organized to strengthen Bhutan-Germany friendship.

Dr.Barbara Anne Hendricks is on a five day visit to the country.